ASEAN Cambodia beefs up security for SEA Games 32 Cambodia must step up its security game to minimise risks to national and international leaders and sports delegates to the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games, which are scheduled to take place in May in Cambodia, Minister of Interior Sar Kheng said.

World Vietnam elected vice chair of UNESCO committee for cultural diversity protection Vietnam has been elected vice chair of the 24-member UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, representing the Asia-Pacific region, as part of the committee’s 16th session.

World Cambodia eyes 1 million tonnes of rice exports by 2025 The Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) has set export targets for the nation at 750,000 tonnes of milled rice in 2023 and one million tonnes by 2025.

World 9th ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2023 launched The ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (ASEAN COSTI) has officially launched a call for applications for the ninth annual Underwriters Laboratories (UL) – ASEAN – US Science Prize for Women competition.