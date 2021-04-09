ASEAN ASEAN-UK open-ended troika virtual meeting held Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the opened-ended troika virtual meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab on April 8.

ASEAN ASEAN working towards civil service modernisation The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on April 8 held preparatory and official meetings of senior officials of the 21st ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM) mechanism in the form of video conference under the chair of Deputy Minister Nguyen Duy Thang.

World Singapore taking lead in cruise services: tourism board The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on April 7 that the country now accounts for one-third of the world’s cruise travellers, attributing this to the success of its “cruises to nowhere” at a time the industry has still been struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

World Cuba e-newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements Cubadebate, the largest official e-newspaper of Cuba, on April 7 ran an article highlighting Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past years, and appreciating the country’s new leadership.