Foreigners visit Hanoi (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of tourists to the capital city of Hanoi hit 18.9 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 36.5% year-on-year, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.

Of the figure, foreign tourist arrivals reached 3.2 million, marking a four-fold increase compared to the same period of last year and surpassing this year's target of 3 million, while the number of domestic visitors rose by 20.2% year on year to 15.7 million.

Total tourism revenue was estimated at 69.3 trillion VND (2.88 billion USD), up 66.9% year-on-year.

Hanoi has consistently received high praise from international tourism organisations, ranking among the most attractive destinations in the world. On September 6, Hanoi was once again recognised as the top city destination in Asia for 2023.



Director of the Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said the sector has launched various types of tourism that align with the strengths of each area, such as sport tourism in outlying district of Soc Son, community-based tourism with a focus on health care in Ba Vi and Soc Son districts, and hot air balloon tourism in Tay Ho and Long Bien districts and Son Tay township.

It has improved tourism destination infrastructure, including transport connectivity between tourist destinations and the city's road network.

It is also diversifying communication methods across digital platforms to attract visitors to the city with the consistent messages "Hanoi - Come to Love" and "Hanoi - A Safe, Friendly, Quality and Attractive Tourism Destination"./.