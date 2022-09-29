Foreign tourists help clean up Hoi An after typhoon Noru
A group of foreign tourists joined local residents in Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam to clean up trash and clear mud along a bridge crossing Hoai River on September 28 as super typhoon Noru weakened and floodwater started receding.
After the rainfall stopped and the sky cleared, foreign tourists flocked to the submerged streets to explore the town. A group of five tourists from Belgium helped local people collect fallen trees and trash.
These tourists were on their way to explore the central region but were stuck in Hoi An due to super typhoon Noru.
“We are helping a little bit to clean up the bridge so the water can go to the other side of the city, so the city can be clean again,” a tourist said.
“We’re on the first day in the city. It’s a very beautiful city and we want to help people as they are very kind to us, so we want to do something back to them,” another tourist said.
The water level in Hoi An city is forecast to continue rising over the next few days, put many areas of the city at risk./.