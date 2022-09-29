Travel HCM City seeks to diversify tourism products The tourism sector of Ho Chi Minh City needs to focus on developing river-based tourism, cuisine tourism, MICE tourism as well as organise festivals and nighttime activities, a municipal leader has said.

Travel Da Nang welcomes first international cruise ship after COVID-19 hiatus French-flagged cruise ship Le Lape'rouse with over 200 foreign holidaymakers aboard docked at Tien Sa port on October 9, becoming the first of its kind to visit the central coastal city of Da Nang after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Majestic nature of Dak Nong province Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of the same name covers an area of more than 4,700 km2, stretching over six of the eight districts of the province with 65 sites of natural heritage, geomorphology, including craters, volcanic caves and waterfalls.