Tourists from the RoK holding the 'vaccine passport' travel to Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has proposed to let foreign visitors test for COVID-19 using rapid antigen test kits and those who have negative testing results travel freely when they are in Vietnam, as the country plans to welcome foreign tourists back from March 15.

Under the ministry's latest proposal now being circulated for opinions of relevant agencies, the country will receive foreign visitors travelling to Vietnam by land and sea instead of just by air during the period of pilot re-opening of tourism.

Regarding conditions for entry, the proposal suggests that travellers of age 12 and above must have certificates of full vaccination against COVID-19 or recovery from the disease. A negative COVID-19 test result is compulsory with both results of quick tests taken within 24 hours prior to departure or RT-PCR tests within 72 hours before departure acceptable.



After entry, those arriving by air will take rapid tests at their accommodations with results to be returned within 24 hours. Meanwhile, those arriving by land or sea are required to take rapid tests at the border gates.

Children under 12 and senior citizens over 65 who have yet to receive COVID-19 jabs can enter Vietnam but must be accompanied by their guardians and purchase health insurance. If testing negative, they can travel freely inside the country.

The MoCST also proposed visa exemption like before COVID-19 broke out in 2020, with an aim to attract foreign tourists.

Vietnam aims to serve 65 million visitors, including 5 million foreigners this year.

The country welcomed 40 million domestic tourists in 2021, together with 3,800 foreigners within the framework of the pilot vaccine passport programme./.