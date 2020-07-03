World US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

World Chinese firm to carry out 160-mln-USD logistics project in Cambodian capital China Good Cars Holding Ltd is looking for a strategic location for its proposed 160-million-USD modern heavy vehicle parking terminal on the outskirts of Phnom Penh to serve as a major gateway into the capital, the Phnom Penh Post reported on July 2.

World Indonesia’s capital city bans single-use plastic bags Jakarta began a new chapter in reducing plastic waste on July 1, when a gubernatorial regulation banning single-use plastic bags in traditional markets, modern supermarkets and minimarkets across the capital city of Indonesia took effect.