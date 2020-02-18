World Singapore, Thailand strengthen measures to cope with COVID-19 outbreak Singapore will roll out a new stay-home notice for its residents and long-term pass holders returning from mainland China as part of efforts to respond to the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

World Thailand extends emergency decree in three southern provinces The current emergency decree in Thailand’s three southernmost border provinces will be extended for three more months, from March 20 to June 19, said Secretary General of the Thai National Security Council Gen Somsak Rungsita.

World Infected US passenger yet to undergo COVID-19 test in Cambodia The American passenger aboard MS Westerdam who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had yet to undergo a test for the acute respiratory disease caused by the virus during her stay in Cambodia, said the Health Ministry of Cambodia on February 17.

World Indonesia’s foreign debt growth slows in Q4 last year Indonesia's foreign debt was recorded at 404.3 billion USD at the end of the fourth quarter last year, comprising public debt (government and central bank) of 202.9 billion USD, and private debt, including state-owned enterprises, of 201.4 billion USD.