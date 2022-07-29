Business PetroVietnam plays core role in regional development As a big State-owned enterprise, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has the mission of supporting economic development in disadvantaged regions and localities.

Business CPI goes up 2.54% in seven months: GSO The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.

Business Advice given to help firms boost exports to American members of CPTPP The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has created a strong impulse for export and import, but there remain certain obstacles to the shipments of Vietnamese goods to the deal’s American member markets, heard a seminar held in Hanoi on July 28.