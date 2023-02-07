Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.

Destinations Infographic Nha Trang, Vung Tau beaches among top 10 most popular beach destinations Vietnam's Nha Trang beach and Vung Tau beach have been ranked third and fourth out of the 10 most popular beaches in the world, on the basis of the number of views on Tik Tok.

Travel Infographic Foreign arrivals in Vietnam in 2022 Vietnam welcomed more than 3.36 million foreign visitors in 2022, which is 23.3 times higher than in 2021 but down by 79.9% compared to the figure in 2019, prior to COVID-19.