Angkor Wat Temple (Source: AP)

- The number of foreign tourists visiting Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archeological Park dropped 7.3 percent in the first five months of 2019, a state-run Angkor Enterprise said in a press release on June 1.Nearly 1.12 million foreigners visited the ancient park during the January-May period this year, down 7.3 percent compared to the same period last year, the statement said.It added that the site earned gross revenue of 50.3 million USD from ticket sales during the first five months of this year, also down 8.5 percent over the same period last year.China, the United States, and South Korea were the biggest sources of foreign tourists to the park.Located in northwestern Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the kingdom's most popular tourist destination.The entrance fee to the park is 37 USD for a one-day visit, 62 USD for a three-day pass, and 72 USD for a week-long pass.Last year, the country welcomed 6.2 million foreign tourists, including 2 million from China, who spent 4.35 billion USD during their stay there. Cambodia is famous with pristine beaches stretching 450 km in four southwestern provinces of Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot and Kep.-VNA