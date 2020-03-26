Society Infographic Latest recommendation by Ministry of Health The Ministry of Health issued a set of recommendations for Vietnamese citizens on March 26 as the number of Covid-19 infection cases reached 148 in the country.

Society Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19 Vietnamese people living abroad have been advised to stay calm, practice social distancing and exercise preventive measures against the COVID-19, an official told the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.

Society Religious organisations in HCM City suspend large gatherings Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City’s Archdiocese Nguyen Nang has asked all churches and oratories to halt religious activities with large numbers of participants from 4pm on March 26.

Society NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts Multiple enterprises have closed down or reduced production scale due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.