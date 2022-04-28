Society Press network helps boost economic empowerment among ethnic women The Institute for Research on Development Communication (RED), a member of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), on April 28 introduced a press network set up under a Canadian-funded project for the economic empowerment of ethnic women in Vietnam.

Society Tan Son Nhat Airport tightens security for holidays Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport are increasing deployment of personnel during the upcoming holidays to ensure smooth movement of people and vehicles.

Society HCM City opens Thu Thiem 2 bridge Thu Thiem 2 bridge linking Thu Duc city and District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City opened to traffic on April 28.