A Tet atmosphere has blanketed Duong Lam ancient village on the outskirts of Hanoi. Foreign visitors have been impressed by the Tet atmosphere and the local cultural features.

Excellent cultural characteristics are featured in every single corner of the Tet market. Indulging in such a wonderful space, this Dutch visitor found it interesting to make a folk painting by herself.



Experiencing Tet in Vietnam is a rare activity held by the Hanoi Centre for Promotion, Investment, Trade and Tourism in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to bring an engrossing experience to foreigners who work at international organisations in Vietnam, while making a contribution to promoting Hanoi’s tourism.



Organizers hope and believe that giving foreigners a chance to experience Vietnamese Tet is an effective way to preserve and honour Vietnamese culture and tradition./.

VNA