Society International Youth Day 2020 marked in Hanoi International Youth Day 2020, themed “Vietnam we want in 2030: The youth act for a clean environment”, was marked during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 12.

Society Quang Tri locks down hamlet due to high risk of COVID-19 infection Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri have locked down Bau hamlet in Gio Chau commune of Gio Linh district from 9pm on August 11 night.

Society Prime Minister orders effective COVID-19 prevention strategies Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries and localities to build effective strategies to cope with COVID-19 in terms of economy and health, while chairing a virtual meeting with permanent members of the Government in Hanoi on August 12.

Society Tourists stranded in Da Nang following outbreak flown to Hanoi The first two flights bringing more than 400 tourists stranded in central Da Nang city since the outbreak in late July safely arrived in Hanoi on August 12.