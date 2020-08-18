Society Kien Giang cracking down on illegal fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is identifying the measures needed to have the “yellow card” warning from the European Commission (EC) for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing removed, according to local authorities.

Society Downpour-triggered landslide kills one in Lai Chau One man lost his life on late August 17 in a landside triggered by torrential rains in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.

Society Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing that led to the death of a Vietnamese fisherman, according to the ministry’s spokeswoman.

Society National archive centre on population debuts The national archive centre on population debuted during a ceremony held by the Ministry of Public Security on August 17.