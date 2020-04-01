Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
Foreign tourists at Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi before the social distancing policy was announced. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.
As the nation ‘stays at home’ to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the department office will close from April 2 until further notice, according to a source from the department.
However, if a visa belonging to any foreigner staying in Vietnam right now expires while their offices are closed, the holder will not be penalised.
Instead, visas can be renewed when the office reopens.
No date for the reopening has been confirmed as it depends on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the source said./.