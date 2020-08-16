Business Support industries struggling with COVID-19 There are few opportunities for businesses to develop support industries in Vietnam amid the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19, according to economists.

Business Local rice exporters seek ways to enter EU Vietnam’s rice exports to the EU remain modest, at about 20,000 tonnes in volume and 10.7 million USD in value in 2019, accounting for a small proportion of the bloc’s annual average rice consumption of 2.5 million tonnes in the 2016-2020 period.

Business Early warning system on trade defence to be built The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued an action programme to implement an early warning system on trade defence.