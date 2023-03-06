Foreigners required to invest more in Singapore if seeking permanent residency
Singapore will raise the minimum investment required for foreign investors who seek permanent resident (PR) status in the city-state to create more jobs and benefit locals. Singapore (VNA) – From March 15, Singapore will raise the minimum investment required for foreign investors who seek permanent resident (PR) status in the city-state.
The move aims to create more jobs and benefit locals due to an influx of wealth as well as increase the quality of investors in Singapore.
In 2004, Singapore launched its global investor programme (GIP) in which foreign investors are required to put at least 2.5 million SGD (1.85 million USD) into a new or existing business, or a GIP fund that invests in local companies, or establish a Singapore-based Single-Family Office (SFO) with Assets-Under-Management (AUM) of at least 200 million SGD.
Under the new regulation, investors will have to invest at least 10 million SGD (7.43 million USD) into a new or existing business, or at least 25 million SGD (US$18.5 million) through a GIP fund.
Meanwhile, in the form of a family office, the required minimum investment remains at 200 million SGD worth of assets under management. In addition, investors must also meet the requirements for recruiting new workers.
Figures released by Singapore's Minister of State for Industry and Trade Low Yen Ling in response to questions from parliamentarians last week showed that Singapore's GIP attracted a total of 5.46 billion SGD in direct investment in this country from 2011 to 2022, creating more than 24,000 jobs. In the last three years from 2020 to 2022, Singapore has granted PR status to about 200 foreign investors./.