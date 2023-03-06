World Laos – China Railway helps promote cross-border trade activities After more than one year of operation with millions of tonnes of goods and millions of passengers transported, the Laos-China Railway has helped reduce transportation costs and expand cross-border export activities in the region.

World Thailand raises alarm over obesity in children Thailand's Ministry of Health said almost 10% of children in the country are clinically obese, and warned that the situation is expected to get worse if parents and teachers fail to improve nutritional awareness among the young.

World Inflation rate in Laos continues to soar in February Inflation in Laos increased to 41.3% in February, higher than the 40.3% recorded in the previous month, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau (LSB).

World Local project aims to raise community income in Thailand Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has launched the Local+ project to increase income for low-income earners by identifying and supporting local products in three categories: bio-, circular and green (BCG), innovation and identity.