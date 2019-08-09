Giving free check-ups to people in Thua Thien - Hue (Source: https://www.facebook.com/T.Compassion.Flower/)

- The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on August 8 and 9 received many projects funded by foreign organisations to support disadvantaged people and poor student in the locality.The Compassion Flower (TCF) of the US provided an aid package worth over 1.82 billion VND (78,351 USD) to help improve the quality of the living conditions of the beneficiaries.The funding will focus on providing public health care services, scholarships to poor students and activities to protect the environment.Meanwhile, the Aid To Children Without Parent (ACWP) organisation of the US provided a non-refundable aid worth 31,710 USD to support orphans and disadvantaged children.The project’s activities include giving free check-ups to about over 1,000 locals, providing hepatitis B vaccination to 300 primary schools and orthopedic surgeries to 15 disabled students; granting scholarships to 70 students, and supporting universal primary education for 260 other pupils.The Giving It Back To Kids (GIBTK) organisation of the US through the provincial Association for Disabled and Orphanage provided 678 new wheelchairs worth over 37,317 USD for poor disabled people in the locality.Another 90-million-VND aid project for the locality was funded by Phuc’s Fond of Norway. It benefits disadvantaged households in A Ngo commune of A Luoi district, Thuy Bang commune in Huong Thuy district and those in Phu Loc and Nam Dong districts.-VNA