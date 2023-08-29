Professor Odon Vallet and Professor Tran Thanh Van give Vallet scholarships in 2023 to students of Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in the Central Highland province of Gia Lai.(Photo: baogialai.com.vn)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The scientific and educational organisation “Rencontres du Vietnam” (Meeting Vietnam) on August 29 presented 175 Vallet scholarships worth 2.59 billion VND ( 107,135 USD) in total to outstanding students in five Central Highlands and two south-central provinces.



Students with disadvantaged backgrounds in the Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Lam Dong and the south-central provinces of Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan received 125 scholarships, each worth 14 million VND.



The remaining 30 scholarships, each worth 28 million VND, were granted to needy students with outstanding academic performances and those from the Universities of Da Lat, Nha Trang, and Tay Nguyen.



Established in 2001, the organisation’s Vallet Scholarship Fund has been sponsored by Professor Odon Vallet from France’s Sorbonne University.



This year, 2,100 Vallet scholarships with a total value of 40 billion VND are planned for Vietnamese pupils and students in Vietnam ahead of the new school year which usually starts in early September./.