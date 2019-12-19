Business Prime Minister to hold meeting with business community Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will hold a meeting with businesses at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on December 23.

Business Vietnam wants to step up cooperation with Gazprom: Party official The Party and State of Vietnam treasure and want to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in general and its energy group Gazprom in particular, said a senior Party official.

Business An Giang province hosts Vietnam-Thailand trade fair Thousands of consumer goods made in Vietnam and Thailand are being exhibited at a trade fair in Long Xuyen city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.