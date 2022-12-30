Business Da Nang ranks third in economic growth in 2022 The central city of Da Nang ranked third in terms of economic growth and 17th in economic scale nationwide in 2022, the municipal Department of Statistics reported at a press conference on December 30.

Business Strong growth recorded in revenue from retail, services Revenue from retail sales of goods and services totalled about 515.8 trillion VND (21.87 billion VND) in December and over 1.54 quadrillion VND (65.3 billion USD) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a year on year rise of 17.1%, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Number of newly-registered, reoperating firms up over 30% in 2022 There are 208,300 enterprises entering the Vietnamese market or resuming their operation in 2022, up 30.3% year-on-year, according to head of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business Strong growth recorded in tra fish exports to ASEAN markets A surge of 87% was seen in tra fish exports to ASEAN markets in the first 11 months of this year to 183 million USD, accounting for about 8% of total export revenue of the product in the period.