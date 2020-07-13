Business Motorbike sales drop 30.7 percent in Q2 The Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) has said its five members, namely Honda, Piaggio, Suzuki, SYM, and Yamaha, sold 518,920 motorbikes in the second quarter of 2020, a year-on-year drop of 30.77 percent.

World Vietnam – preferred destination of foreign capital: US website The US website Seeking Alpha has described Vietnam as the preferred destination of foreign capital in recent years with annual economic growth of 7 percent, twice as much as the world average.

Business New immigration law looks to attract investment Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on July 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,220 VND per USD on July 13, up 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 10).