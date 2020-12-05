Forestry exports to exceed 12.6 bln USD in 2020
Forestry exports is estimated to exceed 12.6 billion USD in 2020, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam sees record trade surplus of 20.1 billion USD
Vietnam has seen record trade surplus of 20.1 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2020.
See more
InfographicTrade value between Vietnam and USA
During 25 years of practicing Vietnam-US diplomatic relations (July 12, 1995 - July 12, 2020), trade between the two countries has been continually increasing.
InfographicCPI in October inches up 0.09 percent
The consumer price index inched up 0.09 percent in October against the previous month, and 2.47 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam attracts 23.48 billion USD in FDI in ten months
Vietnam attracted 23.48 billion USD worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.
InfographicEstimated actual performance of socio-economic targets set for 2020
Estimated actual performance of socio-economic targets set for 2020
Infographic81% processing-manufacturing firms optimistic about business outlook
Domestic business situation is expected to improve or remain stable compared to that of Quarter 3.