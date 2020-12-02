Business Vietnam contributes initiatives to developing ASOSAI As Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has proactively coordinated with other members in the ASOSAI executive board to implement initiatives designed to develop ASOSAI in the new period.

Business Vietnam’s economy – a bright spot in volatile world: gov't meeting Removing bottlenecks for local production and business activities must receive top priority so as to promote the economic development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the monthly government meeting on December 2.

Business Local sugar industry calls for fair competition The sugar industry is facing many challenges and unfair competition from imported and smuggled goods, experts told a conference held in Hanoi on December 1.

Business Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on December 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 2, unchanged from the previous day.