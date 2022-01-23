Business Infographic GRDP growths of five centrally-run cities over years Among the five centrally-run cities, the northern port city of Hai Phong took the lead in the gross regional domestic product growth in 2021, registering a rise of 12.38 percent.

Business Infographic Industrial and construction sector sees highest growth In 2021, despite being affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, all three areas of agro-forestry and fisheries, industry and construction, and services posted higher growth rates compared to 2020.