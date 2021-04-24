A forest in Trieu Phong coastal district (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - With its abundance of tropical forest resources, Vietnam is aiming to become one of the world's leading centres for the production, processing and trade of forest products.



This is one of the targets of the Vietnam Forestry Development Strategy for the 2021-2031 period with a vision to 2050 which was approved by the Prime Minister.



The strategy aims to ensure the forestry sector can make an increasing contribution to socio-economic development, environmental protection, water security and the response to climate change. This means not only generating jobs and raising incomes for locals but also maintaining national defence and security and helping realise the national goals of sustainable development.



Another purpose of the strategy is to ensure equal participation among all economic sectors in forestry activities, maximising the use of social resources as well as the application of advanced science and technology in the industry.



Under the strategy, by 2050, the forestry sector will become modern, economic and technical with high competitiveness. It will bring into full play the advantage of its tropical forest resources, using modern and environmentally friendly technology to create a variety of products with high added value, and widely participate in global supply chains, contributing to the sustainable development of the country.



Forests will be managed in a sustainable way and natural resources and biodiversity conserved in the long term, according to the strategy.



Environmental security and water resources will be ensured and the negative impacts of natural disasters minimised. The sector will also fully implement Vietnam's international commitments.



To achieve the targets, the strategy includes some solutions such as reviewing and completing the forestry policy system based on the 2017 Law on Forestry and reforming mechanisms and policies to mobilise more resources for forestry development in association with sustainable poverty reduction.



In the strategy, Vietnam also hopes to become one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of wood products in the world.



The State will provide support and issue policies to encourage investment in the construction of at least three high-tech forestry zones to promote the development of the forestry sector in a modern way with the use of high technology./.

VNA