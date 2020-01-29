Culture - Sports The majestic beauty of sacred Yen Tu Mountain The beauty of Yen Tu is the grandeur and tranquility of the mountains and forests mingled with the serenity and ancientness of the system of pagodas, towers and Zen realms.

Culture - Sports Efforts to keep Tay brocade alive The image of Tay women sitting beside looms to weave brocade used to be a familiar sight in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.