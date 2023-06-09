Society Meeting discusses improving legal documents on UN peacekeeping mission The Ministry of National Defence held the first meeting of the Steering Committee for making a proposal on the building of a law on participation in the United Nations peacekeeping operations in Hanoi on June 9.

Videos Vietnamese community recognised as ethnic minority group in Slovakia The Slovak Government has officially recognised the Vietnamese community as the country’s 14th ethnic minority group and approved regulations for the community.

Videos Street food - A tourism magnet During his recent working visit to Vietnam, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had lunch at an eatery in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, where he tried the world-famous Vietnamese “banh mi” sandwich and drank “bia hoi”, a locally-brewed beer enjoyed by Hanoians on hot summer days. It seems that Vietnam’s beer and street food are appealing to foreign heads of state.

Society Deputy PM highlights importance of hydrometeorology investment Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on June 9 emphasised the significance of investment in hydrometeorology to national stability and development, while chairing a working session of the assessment council of the national hydro-meteorological network planning scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.