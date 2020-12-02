Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on December 2 decided to expel former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and former member of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Party Civil Affairs Committee Ho Thi Kim Thoa from the Party.



The decision was based on the Politburo’s Regulation No.102-QD/TW dated November 15, 2017 on disciplining Party members who commit wrongdoings, and made at a meeting of the Secretariat under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.



During the meeting, the Secretariat pointed out Thoa’s wrongdoings and shortcomings related to a land plot in Ho Chi Minh City and violation of regulations on the management and use of State assets that lead to losses and wastefulness.



After a retirement decision, she abandoned Party activities and went abroad.



The Secretariat concluded that her wrongdoings are very serious, hurting the prestige of the MoIT and its Party organisation./.

