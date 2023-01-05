Society Pomelo growers busy with harvest for Tet Pomelo orchards in Phu Dien (Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi) are now harvesting their fruit to meet the needs of customers during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet.

Society Nearly 2,000 part-time jobs offered at Hanoi’s job fair Hanoi’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the city’s Association of Small and Medium Enterprises on January 4 opened a job fair with the participation of 40 companies that offer nearly 2,000 part-time job positions during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Activities held to bring Tet to Bach Long Vi island district residents The High Command of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 held several activities on January 3-4 to bring the early Tet (Lunar New Year) atmosphere to residents in Bach Long Vi island district in the northern city of Hai Phong.