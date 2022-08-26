Politics Vietnam, Laos reinforce ties in social security The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) is ready to further intensify the friendship and cooperation with the Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MoLSW) and the Lao Social Security Organisation (LSSO), VSS Deputy General Director Dao Viet Anh has said.

Politics NA Council for Ethnic Affairs meet to prepare for upcoming NA session The Council for Ethnic Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) held its fourth meeting in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 25 to prepare for the upcoming 4th session of the 15th NA and consider several important matters.

Politics Authorities working to protect Vietnamese citizens tricked to work illegally in Cambodia: official Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25 updated the media on the issue that many Vietnamese people had been tricked to work illegally in Cambodia.

Politics Party chief holds phone talks with Indonesian President General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong suggested several major directions for developing relations between Vietnam and Indonesia in the future during a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 25.