World Thailand's economy forecast for clear recovery momentum in 2022 Thailand's economy is forecast for clear recovery momentum in 2022 as domestic demand will remain weak in 2021, says CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT).

World Thailand plans extension of free visas for foreigners Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Foreign Ministry to expedite the relaxation of restrictions on foreigners entering the country.

World Indonesia keeps close watch on Gojek-Grab merger for fear of monopoly As Southeast Asian ride-hailing giants Gojek and Grab are reportedly discussing a merger deal, Indonesian officials and experts have warned that a consolidation of such dominant companies may cause a market monopoly.

World APEC looks to improve capacity of female-led MSMEs amid COVID-19 An APEC tele-workshop on harnessing fintech skills of women-led MSMEs in promoting inclusive growth against COVID-19 took place on December 8, drawing the participation of nearly 80 delegates from 21 APEC member economies and five international and regional organisations.