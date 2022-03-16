President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends a ceremony to posthumously present the title of ‘Hero of the People’s Armed Force’ to Former General Director of the State Bank of Vietnam Lu Minh Chau in HCM City on March 16 (Photo: VNA)



He was previously honoured with various decorations, including the Independence Order, first class.



During the struggle for liberation of the South and national reunification, the banking sector made special contributions to sending timely financial assistance to the southern battlefield via two units of B29 and N2683.



Between 1965 and 1975, the units successfully sent a total 678 million USD to the south.



Speaking at the ceremony, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc highly valued Chau’s capacity, bravery and integrity in his role as deputy head of the N2683 unit.



The President took the occasion to urge the banking sector to uphold obtained results, address bottlenecks, as well as raise efficiency of State management in currency regulation, and ensure safety for activities of credit institutes.



The sector was asked to fine-tune its mechanisms and policies, as well as personnel work, and effectively implement a project restructuring the system of credit institutes in tandem with handling bad debts for the 2021-26 period./.