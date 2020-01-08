Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (left) and Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (Photo: VNA)



Former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, and former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh sent baskets of flowers to the awardees.The badge demonstrates the Party’s recognition of great achievements and devotion by former President Luong and Vice President Thinh to revolutionary activities, said Son Minh Thang, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies Bloc.In his remarks, former President Luong expressed his pride of being a Party member and his delight at significant achievements Vietnam has recorded across spheres.The former leader said he hopes that the Party will continue to lead Vietnamese people in order to advance the country to a new high./.