Former Indonesia n Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Former Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has shared that he is “very impressed that Vietnamese people are very humble and hard working” that are formed and nurtured during the process of national construction and development.

Speaking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporters in Jakarta ahead the state visit to Indonesia by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from December 21-23, Ibnu, who worked in Vietnam in the 2016-2020 tenure, said that since the "Doi moi" (renewal) process was launched in Vietnam over 35 years ago, the Vietnamese Party, leaders and people have been determined to develop and modernise the country.

“When I was there, I can see the determination, especially by the young people, to strive, to be more knowledgeable. They don't want to be left behind by the other countries. So it is the determination by the Vietnamese people that I really admire,” he said.

According to the former ambassador, Vietnam has really impressive economic growth, especially since Doi moi.

“When I was there from 2016 until 2020, I could see the significant growth in Vietnam-Indonesia relations, especially in terms of economic and trade, from only 5.5 billion USD until 10 billion USD,” he said, adding that the two countries have set a target to increase their two-way trade revenue to 15 billion USD in 2028 – quite impressive figures.

Vietnam is considered as one of the strong economic partner for Indonesia, in ASEAN countries.

He expressed his hope that besides economic and politic cooperation, the two countries will continue boosting people-to-people contact, socio-culture ties, not only at the government level but also at the people level from students to businessman.

Ibnu also expected that the link between Vietnam and Indonesia, especially by air, should be more intensified.



He said that at the beginning of his term of duty, there was only one flight from Jakarta to Ho Chi Minh City by Vietnam Airlines. But when he finished his term, flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bali and from Hanoi to Bali were added.

Indonesia and Vietnam planned to open a direct flight route from Jakarta to Hanoi but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.



Ibnu said that he was happy to hear that Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is going to visit Indonesia and that the visit will solidify the strong foundation that has been established between Indonesia and Vietnam – the two ASEAN countries have very long relations in terms of the struggle for the independence, and up to now their relationship has getting stronger.

He said that the visit will only strengthen the relationship between the two countries in all dimensions, not only in economy, but also in terms of politics, investment, business, as well as in terms of people-to-people exchange./.