Society Gathering marks 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Uzbekistan diplomatic ties A friendship gathering was held by Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association (VUFA) on August 30 to mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1992-2022).

Society UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam honoured Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on August 30 presented the insignia “For the cause of natural resources and environment” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in recognition of her contributions to the sector.

Society Red Cross Society plans comprehensive support for people in need The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) will target the provision of comprehensive support for people living in difficult circumstances during the 2022-2027 period, according to freshly-elected President of the VRC Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa.

Society Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty popularised at Osaka fair Vietnam has arranged a booth designated to popularise the protection of its sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelagos at a Vietnamese food and consumer goods fair in Osaka, Japan.