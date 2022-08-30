Former leaders of Binh Duong imprisoned in land-use rule violation case
Former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Tran Van Nam and former Chairman of the province’s People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem were sentenced to 7 years in prison each for their role in a case of violations of land management and use regulations in Binh Duong.
The Hanoi People’s Court handed down the verdicts on 28 defendants in the case on August 30 after a two-week trial.
Both Nam and Liem were found guilty of “violating regulations on managing and using State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.
Three former executives of Binh Duong Producing and Trading Corporation (Protrade Corp) were given imprisonments of 27, 23 and 17 years on two charges of “violating regulations on managing and using State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” and “property embezzlement.”
Three defendants received jail sentences from 5 years to suspended three years for “property embezzlement.”
The remaining defendants, including 11 former officials of Binh Duong, were jailed for “violating regulations on managing and using State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” with sentences ranging from 30 months to seven years.
According to the verdict, the defendants had intentionally violated legal regulations on the management of State asset and capital during their leadership and guidance of the operation of the Protrade Corp, which is 100-percent owned by the Party Committee of Binh Duong, causing huge loss to the State./.