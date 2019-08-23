Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Court of Hanoi will hold the first instance trial from September 18-24 for six defendants in the case of “deliberating violations of State economic management regulations, causing serious consequences” at the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and Agribank Financial Leasing Company No. 2 (ALC II).



The defendants prosecuted by the Supreme People’s Procuracy include Le Bach Hong, former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and former general director of the VSS; Nguyen Huy Ban, former general director of the VSS; and Nguyen Phuoc Tuong, former head of the planning-finance department, now the department of planning-investment, cum chief accountant of the VSS.



Hoang Ha and Tran Tien Vy, who are former heads of the general planning division under the planning-finance department, now the department of planning-investment of VSS, were prosecuted for the same charges persuant to Article 165, Clause 3, of the Penal Code 1999.



Former specialist Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, then deputy head of the general planning division, was prosecuted for lacking responsibility, causing serious consequences according to Article 285, Clause 2, of the Penal Code 1999.



The Procuracy finds that Hong signed and directed the implementation of three loan contracts for ALC II, which is now unable to recover, causing State economic losses of more than 434 billion VND (18.6 million USD).



Meanwhile, Ban is accused of signing and directing the implementation of 11 other loan contracts worth 630 billion VND for ALC II, which is not in line with the investment principle of the VSS fund, causing State economic losses of over 1.26 trillion VND.-VNA