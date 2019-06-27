Former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was slapped with an additional 33 charges at the Sessions Court on June 27 for receiving bribes from a company over the overseas visa system.He faces 26 charges for receiving 9.32 million SGD (6.87 million USD) in bribes from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd between October 2014 and July 2017.The money was said to be an inducement for Zahid to extend the contract of the company, which is handling the government’s overseas visa system (VLN) and one-stop centre in China.Seven other charges also relate to the settlement of the above-said visa system.Zahid, who previously was hit with 47 counts of corruption, was accused of receiving a total of 42.76 million ringgit (over 10.2 million USD). However, he pleaded not guilty to all the counts. -VNA