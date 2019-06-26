Former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on June 26 was hit with seven fresh corruption charges over a foreign visa system.Ahmad Zahid, who previously faced 47 counts of corruption, pleaded not guilty to all the counts during a court appearance in Kuala Lumpur and was freed on bail.The new charges relate to 4.24 million SGD (roughly 3.13 million USD) that he allegedly received in kickbacks from Ultra Kirana Sdn. Bhd. between March 28, 2017 and March 2, 2018 to extend the contract of Ultra Kirana, which operates a one-stop centre in China and foreign visa system.He faces a maximum of 20 years in jail and a fine worth five times the amount of the bribe.Azam Baki, Deputy Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said Ahmad Zahid is expected to be slapped with 33 other graft charges over the foreign visa system at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on June 27.-VNA