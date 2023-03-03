World Thailand’s employment backs to pre-COVID level: NESDC The employment rate and working hours in the 4th quarter of 2022 in Thailand were similar to those before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released on March 3 by the country's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

World Indonesia applies biosecurity to prevent bird flu spread The Jakarta Food Security, Maritime Affairs, and Agriculture (KPKP) Office of Indonesia has implemented biosecurity procedures to prevent the potential spread of clade 2.3.4.4b of the H5N1 virus or bird flu in the capital city.

World Thailand strengthens cooperation with China’s localities Thailand and China's southern economic powerhouse Shenzhen on March 2 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost economic cooperation between the country and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

World Thailand’s FDI attraction remains strong in 2022 Thai government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri on March 2 said the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction remained strong in 2022, with FDI rising 36% to over 430 billion THB (12.3 billion USD).