Former Malaysian PM to form new political party
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on August 7 that he will set up a new political party.
Mahathir, 95, the world’s oldest elected leader until his resignation in February, said the party, still unnamed, would be independent, champion the rights of the country's Muslim majority and battle corruption.
Speaking with reporters at a press conference, he said that the party will fight those involved in bribery and the stealing of money.
Mahathir said he will be chairman and the party would not be part of the current government or the opposition alliance of which he used to be a member.
Mahathir took office as the Malaysian PM for the second term in May 2018 . He once held the position from 1981 to 2003./.
