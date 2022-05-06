Former official honoured with RoK’s Grand Gwanghwa Medal
Ambassador of the RoK Park Noh-wan (L) presents the RoK Government's Grand Gwanghwa Medal to Tran Van Tuy on May 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Tran Van Tuy, former head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s board for deputy affairs and former Chairman of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) Parliamentary Friendship Group, has been honoured with the RoK’s Grand Gwanghwa Medal for his major contributions to the two countries’ friendship.
Addressing the presentation ceremony in Hanoi on May 6, Ambassador of the RoK Park Noh-wan said the RoK Government bestows the orders of diplomatic service merit upon the ones making significant contributions to the RoK’s friendship with other countries, and the Grand Gwanghwa Medal is the noblest among those orders.
Reviewing the recipient’s dedication to the Vietnam - RoK relations, Park noted that when Tuy served as Chairman of the People’s Committee and then Secretary of the Party Committee of Bac Ninh province, he considerably helped facilitate investment by Korean businesses, including Samsung Electronics.
Acting as Chairman of the Vietnam - RoK Parliamentary Friendship Group from 2016 to 2021, he greatly assisted with the successful organisation of mutual visits by the two countries’ leaders and parliamentary friendship groups, thereby helping elevate bilateral parliamentary cooperation to a new level.
Tuy also made considerable contributions to the settlement of many common issues and challenges facing both countries, including COVID-19, according to the diplomat.
Park said the RoK Government’s presentation of Grand Gwanghwa Medal to Tuy is the recognition of his active and effective dedication to bilateral connections.
As Vietnam and the RoK will mark the 30th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, the ambassador expressed his belief that Tuy’s contributions will be one of the stepping stones for the countries to lift their ties to the highest level. He also asked the former official to keep supporting the Vietnam - RoK friendship in the time to come.
For his part, Tuy said the order he received is not only his honour but also a common reward for the Vietnam - RoK Parliamentary Friendship Group, whose members are all devoted to diplomatic activities.
He pledged continued efforts to help develop the two countries’ relations to a new height./.