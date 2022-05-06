Politics Japanese PM Kishida Fumio’s Vietnam visit helps advance bilateral ties: ambassador Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s recent visit to Vietnam has brought the bilateral extensive strategic partnership to a new period which is more pragmatic and effective, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Hong Nam has noted.

Politics Comprehensive resistance policy – key factor for Dien Bien Phu Victory The Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954 is the result of many factors, with the decisive one being the Party’s comprehensive resistance policy that covers all aspects of military, politics, economy, trade, culture, education and diplomacy, creating a synergy strength to defeat the enemy and make a victory that “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”.

Politics Vietnam’s seas and islands: Locks allow fishermen to stay out at sea Truong Sa island district in Khanh Hoa province now has 4 locks on the islands of Truong Sa, Song Tu Tay, Da Tay, and Sinh Ton. Each can anchor hundreds of large-capacity vessels seeking shelter from storms. The locks also have a Fisheries Logistics Service Centre to help fishermen repair their vessels and provides them with fresh water and fuel.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.