Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu laid to rest in solemn ceremony
A view of the burial service (Photo: VNA)
Incumbent and former Party and State leaders at the burial service (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other senior officials offer incense to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu at the burial service (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh speaks at the burial service (Photo: VNA)
Honour guards cover the Former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu's grave with wreaths (Photo: VNA)
Honour guards cover former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu's grave (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other incumbent and former Party and State senior officials throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)
Mourners throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)
Mourners throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh offers condolences to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu’s family at the burial service (Photo: VNA)