Former Russian governor high values Vietnam’s attainments in COVID-19 fight
Sergey Levchenko, First Secretary of the Irkutsk regional division of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) and former Governor of Irkutsk, has expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s achievements in the COVID-19 fight.
Sergey Levchenko, First Secretary of the Irkutsk regional division of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and former Governor of Irkutsk, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)
In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, he said he is impressed with the Southeast Asian country’s attainments in COVID-19 prevention and control, and that Vietnam has been combating this pandemic in an effective manner.
Since the pandemic began in Vietnam in April last year, the country has been making drastic, sound, and smart response, showing that if a country is governed well and if all are determined to win over this pandemic, it will definitely gain success, he noted.
Voicing his admiration, Levchenko, who served as Governor of the Irkutsk region from 2015 to 2019, said Vietnam has outperformed even many developed economies in the COVID-19 combat.
He also wished the country more success in this regard.
The former governor attributed the accomplishments to the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the superiority of socialism and noted Vietnam has been moving in the right direction and chosen the sound socialist path of development./.