World Vietnam calls for resumption of negotiations on Palestine issue Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on parties concerned to promote the resumption of negotiations on the Palestine issue.

World 36th ASEAN-Japan forum held online Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN SOM Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mori Takeo co-chaired the 36th ASEAN – Japan Forum on May 27.

World CPV’s leadership in national construction under spotlight in Russia Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has fruitfully cooperated with other ASEAN member nations, and established dialogues with many international partners, including the US, China, the European Union (EU) and Russia, heard a recent symposium.