Hanoi (VNA) – Vu Manh Tung, former Deputy Director General of the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co. Ltd, has been prosecuted and taken into temporary detention over the charge of “abusing position and power to appropriate assets.”



The Ministry of Public Security announced on April 27 that the move is part of the investigation of the case of “abusing position and power to appropriate assets” at the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co. Ltd and the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank). The case is directly monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption.



Basing on the investigation outcomes, the investigation police agency issued on April 27 decisions on the prosecution and arrest of Tung along with a search warrant on the charge, under Article 355 of the 2015 Penal Code.



Police is expanding the probe to shed light on Tung’s acts and relevant persons and recover State assets.-VNA