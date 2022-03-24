Former Singaporean Ambassador honoured with friendship order, insignia
Singapore (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on March 24 held a ceremony to hand over the Friendship Order and the insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” to Catherine Wong Siow Ping, former Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam (2016-2021 term).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung, on behalf of the State President and the President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), presented the noble awards to the former ambassador in recognition of her contributions to consolidating and promoting the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership as well as solidarity, friendship and cooperation between their people.
Besides foreign affairs, Catherine organised various activities helping to raise mutual understanding between the people of the two countries such as coordinating with the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association and the National Fund for Vietnamese Children to hold a charity run in 2018 that collected some 80,000 USD for the fund, among others, Dung said.
The diplomat noted his hope that Catherine, in her new position as Director General of the Southeast Asia Directorate I under the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will further contribute to the bilateral relationship, especially at the time when the two countries are working towards the celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, and 10 years of the strategic partnership.
Catherine expressed her good sentiments towards the Vietnamese people and her delight at the comprehensive and good development of the relationship.
She told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents that it is her honour to receive the order and the insignia.
The former ambassador also highlighted the support of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies during her term in Vietnam./.
