Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam promises to share development experience
Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in 2017 – 2021 has affirmed that he is willing to continue giving consultation, sharing experience with and supporting Vietnam in the future, especially in implementing the country's development goals.
Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra (Photo: VNA)
During a meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), in New York on May 10, Malhotra emphasised that though his term in Vietnam had ended, he always has great affection for the country and people of Vietnam.
He said he is proud to contribute to the Vietnam-UN cooperation relationship, and is honoured to be awarded the Friendship Order and many insignias for his contributions.
For his part, Ambassador Giang thanked Malhotra for his contributions during his tenure in Vietnam to promoting peace, security and development, and strengthening the relations between the UN and Vietnam.
In the coming time, Vietnam will continue to participate more deeply in many fields, focusing on promoting issues related to education, food, climate change adaptation, health, energy transition and marine cooperation, he said.
The diplomat expressed his hope that Malhotra, who has many years of experience working in UN agencies and the field of development, will continue to advise, share experience and propose recommendations for Vietnam to speed up the implementation of sustainable development goals./.
