Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for US to attend ASEAN-US summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on May 10 for the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Politics Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee wraps up The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on May 10 afternoon after six days of working, completing all of its set agenda items.

Politics Ambassador emphasises importance of ASEAN-US special summit Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has emphasised the significance of the upcoming ASEAN-US Special Summit, saying that the resolve of US President Joe Biden and ASEAN leaders to organise the summit despite uncertainties in Europe, especially the conflict in Ukraine, demonstrates the importance they attach to the relationship.