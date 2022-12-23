Hanoi (VNA) – Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio presented a certificate of merit from Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs to Vu Tien Loc, former Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) for his contributions to the development of economic relations between the two countries at a ceremony on December 23.



The diplomat said while Loc was on duty, he always tried to carry out activities to promote economic cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, such as organising business forums within the framework of bilateral cooperation and within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



He also regularly led Vietnamese business delegations to visit Japan; deployed many cooperation activities with Japanese localities such as Fukuoka and Osaka, as well as held seminars for their businesses.

The ambassador said he hopes that Loc will continuously contribute to the development of the Vietnam-Japan friendship cooperation in the coming time.



For his part, the former VCCI leader expressed his honour and sincere thanks to the Japanese Government for recognising his contributions to the bilateral ties.



Now as the President of the Vietnam International Arbitration Centre, he is ready to promote the cooperation between Vietnamese and Japanese businesses, providing maximum support for enterprises of the two countries to promote investment and trade collaboration for a bright future of Vietnam-Japan relations, Loc said./.