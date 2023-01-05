Former Vietnamese ambassador to Malaysia arrested
Police have launched criminal proceedings against and temporarily detained former Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai for the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties”.
Nguyen Hoang Linh, a former official of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, was also prosecuted for the same charge and banned from leaving his residence place, Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, said on January 5.
These are the latest moves in a probe into the case of “giving bribes, taking bribes; abusing position, power while performing duties; and swindling, appropriating assets” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi, and some other localities.
Earlier, many incumbent and former officials had been arrested to serve the investigation.
They included Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department./.